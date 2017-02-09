Martin Frk powers Grand Rapids Griffins past Manitoba Moose 4-1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Martin Frk struck twice as the Grand Rapids Griffins topped the Manitoba Moose 4-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.

Eric Tangradi and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for Grand Rapids (30-13-3). Jimmy Howard started in net for the Griffins, stopping 16-of-17 shots on net before being pulled at the 9:07 mark of the third period for precautionary reasons. Eddie Pasquale turned aside all six shots he faced in relief.

Scott Kosmachuk opened scoring for Manitoba (18-23-5), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Eric Comrie made 33 saves for the Moose.