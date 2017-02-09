O'Shea makes 4 changes to Italy for match against Ireland

ROME — Italy coach Conor O'Shea has made four changes to team that lost to Wales last week for Saturday's Six Nations match against Ireland.

Glasgow flanker Simone Favaro will return after sitting out the opening loss to Wales as a precaution.

Andries van Schalkwyk was named in the second row and will partner Marco Fuser instead of George Biagi, who has been dropped to the bench. Leonardo Ghiraldini will start at hooker.

Angelo Esposito will replace Giulio Bisegni on the right wing in the only change in the backs.

Italy started well against Wales but lost 33-7. The Italians have beaten Ireland four times, with the last victory coming in 2013, in Rome.