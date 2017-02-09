Panthers president Danny Morrison resigns after 7 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers president Danny Morrison announced Thursday he has resigned to pursue other career opportunities at the college level.

Morrison has served as Panthers team president since 2009. He was hired after Panthers owner and founder Jerry Richardson abruptly let go of his sons Mark and Jon Richardson when the brothers couldn't get along at work. Richardson hired Morrison despite the fact he had no experience at the NFL level at the time.

Like Richardson, Morrison also attended Wofford College, where the Panthers still have training camp every summer.

Morrison, 63, came to the Panthers from Texas Christian University and before that served as commissioner of the Southern Conference and director of athletics at Wofford College.

Neither Richardson nor Morrison was made available for comment.

Morrison said in statement released by the team that he has been thinking about a change for a while and "there are other endeavours , particularly on the college level, that interest me as a final chapter in my career."

The Panthers said there is no immediate replacement for the position.

"Danny has made significant contributions to the Panthers over the last seven years and provided guidance to our business operations." Richardson said in the release. "He came to us from a college background and learned the NFL quickly. Danny has great integrity and embodies our core values. We thank him for his contributions and wish him the best."

Morrison had an integral role in the stadium's renovations, as well as the revamping of the Panthers training camp at Wofford College.

His responsibilities included overseeing all business operations.

"I have enjoyed my time with the Panthers and want to thank Mr. Richardson and everyone involved with the organization," Morrison said in the release. "This is something I have been thinking about for a while and the timing is right with the start of the business year. We have made great progress in a number of areas."

