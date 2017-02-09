Phelps beats Marlins in arbitration, will make $4.6 million

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pitcher David Phelps won his arbitration case against the Miami Marlins and will have a $4.6 million salary this season.

Arbitrators Steven Wolf, Robert Herzog and Andrew Strongin made the decision Thursday, a day after hearing arguments. The team had offered $4.325 million.

A 30-year-old right-hander, Phelps was 7-6 with a career-best 2.28 ERA in five starts and 59 relief appearances for the Marlins last season, striking out 114 in 68 2/3 innings while walking 38. He earned $2.5 million.