Pirates acquire reliever Pat Light from Twins

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates gave their bullpen another arm heading to spring training, acquiring reliever Pat Light from Minnesota on Thursday for a player to be named or cash.

Minnesota designated the 25-year-old Light for assignment on Feb. 6. Light appeared in 15 games for Minnesota in 2016, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 14 innings pitched. Light, a former first-round pick by the Boston Red Sox, was sent to Minnesota at the trade deadline last season in exchange for Fernando Abad.

To make room for Light, the Pirates designated pitcher Lisalverto Bonilla for assignment.