Poland great Zbigniew Boniek a candidate for UEFA election
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NYON, Switzerland — UEFA says Poland great Zbigniew Boniek is among 13 candidates running for a place on its executive committee.
The former Juventus player, who has been president of the Polish soccer federation since 2012, is chasing one of eight seats.
Three men are seeking to retain their positions: former presidential candidate Michael van Praag (Netherlands), David Gill (England) and Marios Lefkaritis (Cyprus).
Federation presidents seeking election include: Reinhard Grindel (Germany), Armand Duka (Albania) and Karl-Erik Nilsson (Sweden).
Federation CEOs standing are: Michele Uva (Italy), Elkhan Mammadov (Azerbaijan) and John Delaney (Ireland).
Kazakhstan businessman Kairat Boranbayev, plus soccer officials Kieran O'Connor (Wales) and Servet Yardimci (Turkey), complete the list.
The election is set for April 5 at UEFA's annual congress in Helsinki, Finland.
Most Popular
-
Bigger 'battle' for classroom conditions must go on after N.S. teacher vote: Halifax professor
-
Dartmouth man wanted by police for human trafficking after violent attack
-
Booming 'burbs: Halifax West's population jump has councillor looking for more services
-
This historic Nova Scotia mansion listed for $435K will give you real estate envy