Sports data company forecasts 29 medals for Canada in 2018 Winter Olympics

An analytics company predicts a big Winter Olympics for Norway and says Canada will finish fourth in total medals won next year in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The U.S.-based sports and entertainment data company Gracenote has Norway topping its virtual medal table with a whopping 40 medals, including 15 gold, which would both be Winter Games records.

The current highs are Canada's 14 gold and the 37 medals won by the United States in 2010 in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C.

Canada is projected to collect 29 medals — nine gold, nine silver and 11 bronze — behind Germany with 34 and the U.S. at 32 in Pyeongchang.

France is pegged to post its best performance, tying the U.S. for gold with 10 and Russia at 22 medals.

Gracenote predicted just over 50 per cent of medal winners correctly in last year's Summer Games in Rio without regard to the medal colour, according to The Associated Press.

The 2018 Winter Olympics open Feb. 9 and close 16 days later.

With a year to go, The Canadian Press forecasts 28 medals for the Canadian team (eight gold, 10 silver, 10 bronze).

Those who run Canadian sport are waiting until after world championships conclude to declare the country's goal for Pyeongchang.

Finishing first in total medals won was the target in both 2010 and 2014, when Canada won 26 medals for third and 25 for fourth, respectively.

Canada ranks third among countries in gold medals (31) and total medals (116) so far this winter sport World Cup season behind Germany (64, 163) and the United States (45, 126).

The Canadian Olympic Committee expects to send a team of approximately 240 athletes to Pyeongchang, which would be the largest for a Winter Games.