Taijuan Walker, Diamondbacks go to salary arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pitcher Taijuan Walker has become the second player this winter to go to salary arbitration with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Walker asked for $2.6 million and the team argued during Thursday's hearing that he should be paid $2.25 million. A decision by arbitrators Jeanne Wood, Gil Vernon and Robert Herzog won't be issued until all cases are completed that involve first-time eligible starting pitchers.

A 24-year-old right-hander, Walker was acquired from Seattle in November as part of a trade that sent speedy infielder Jean Segura to the Mariners. Walker was 8-11 with a 4.22 ERA last year in 25 starts. In his fourth big league season, he made $528,600.

Milwaukee's Chase Anderson is awaiting a decision. Houston's Collin McHugh, Tampa Bay's Jake Odorizzi, Toronto's Marcus Stroman and St. Louis' Michael Wacha are among nine players whose cases remain to be heard, with hearings scheduled through Feb. 17.