Wednesday's Games
NHL
Chicago 4 Minnesota 3 (OT)
---
AHL
St. John's 4 WB-Scranton 0
Grand Rapids 4 Manitoba 1
Lehigh Valley 5 Binghamton 0
Cleveland 2 Iowa 1 (OT)
Ontario 2 Bakersfield 1
San Jose 2 San Diego 1
---
NBA
Minnesota 112 Toronto 109
Cleveland 132 Indiana 117
San Antonio 111 Philadelphia 103
Atlanta 117 Denver 106
Detroit 121 L.A. Lakers 102
Washington 114 Brooklyn 110 (OT)
L.A. Clippers 119 New York 115
Memphis 110 Phoenix 91
Miami 106 Milwaukee 88
Utah 127 New Orleans 94
Sacramento 108 Boston 92
Golden State 123 Chicago 92
---