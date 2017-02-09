Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign veteran defensive end Okpalaugo to two-year deal

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed American defensive end Tristan Okpalaugo to a two-year contract Thursday.

The six-foot-six, 250-pound Okpalaugo returns to the CFL after signing with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals in February 2016. He spent two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, starting 35-of-36 games and registering 22 sacks.

"I know it sounds cliche, but we got our guy," Winnipeg GM Kyle Walters said in a statement. "We have had Tristan targeted for quite some time now, and to finally secure him is a great thing for us.