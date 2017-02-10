Andreas Johnsson scores twice, Marlies hand Comets sixth straight loss

UTICA, N.Y. — Andreas Johnsson had two goals and an assist as the streaking Toronto Marlies beat the Utica Comets 6-4 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Byron Froese and Trevor Moore had a goal and two helpers apiece for the Marlies (23-21-3), who have won three in a row and seven of their last eight games. Froese's goal was his team-leading 21st of the year.

Seth Griffith and Dmytro Timashov also found the back of the net for the Maple Leafs' AHL club and Frank Corrado chipped in with three assists. Garret Sparks made 35 saves for the win.

Griffith has made an impact since Toronto acquired him off waivers from the Florida Panthers in mid-January. The 24-year-old forward has three goals and 13 points in nine games with the Marlies.

Brendan Gaunce, Chad Billins, Wacey Hamilton and Carter Bancks supplied the offence for the Comets (18-20-8), who are on a six-game slide. Thatcher Demko kicked out 25-of-30 shots for the Vancouver Canucks' AHL affiliate.

Toronto played without forwards Brendan Leipsic and Kasperi Kapanen again as they continue to sit out with injuries.

Leipsic, who leads the team with 38 points in 33 games, has been out since Jan. 22. Kapanen, who has 33 points in 33 games, hasn't played since Jan. 13.

Veteran forward Brooks Laich dressed for the first time since Dec. 17 for Toronto. It was just his 16th game of the season. He has one goal and six points.