Asier Illarramendi back to best in 2nd stint at Sociedad
BARCELONA, Spain — Asier Illarramendi, not long ago considered a flop at Real Madrid, has boyhood club Real Sociedad sitting near the top of the Spanish league.
Illarramendi's unstoppable long-distance strike sealed Sociedad's 2-1 win at Espanyol on Friday, a victory that lifted the Basque Country club past Atletico Madrid and into fourth place. The top four finishers in Spain earn a berth to next season's Champions League.
In 2013, after a strong season by Illarramendi that saw Sociedad finish fourth, Real Madrid paid close to 40 million euros ($43 million) for the holding midfielder. He was supposed to be a solution for the future, but Illarramendi never settled in at the European powerhouse. Two years later he was sold back to Sociedad for less than half of what he cost.
A year and a half since his return, Illarramendi has only missed one league match this season, making him the most used outfield player by coach Eusebio Sacristan.
The 26-year-old Illarramendi is back to being the same quiet, yet confident player who shares both defensive and attacking tasks.
His goal on Friday in Barcelona was a perfect example of what he provides his team.
Illarramendi poached an errant pass by Espanyol defender David Lopez and didn't hesitate to launch a powerful shot from well outside the area. His first goal of the season was a beauty: a dipping line-drive strike that left goalie Diego Lopez flatfooted as it landed in the corner of this goal.
"The truth is I don't put much faith in my shot, but today it didn't fail me," Illarramendi said. "We are playing well, with a lot of confidence, but we have to keep this up because there is a long way to go."
Sociedad forward Carlos Vela opened the scoring in the 26th after a deft control of Inigo Martinez's long forward lob.
Espanyol forward Hernan Perez
Atletico can reclaim fourth place with a victory over Celta Vigo on Sunday.
The loss ended a run of three straight victories for Espanyol, which was left in eighth.
