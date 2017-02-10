Sports

Bears sign tight end Justin Perillo

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Tight end Justin Perillo has signed with the Chicago Bears.

Perillo had 15 receptions for 137 yards in 20 games with Green Bay from 2014-16. He also spent time on the Packers' practice squad in 2014 and 2015 as well as Chicago's in 2016.

The Bears finished last in the NFC North at 3-13. Chicago announced the signing Friday.

