Bears sign tight end Justin Perillo
A
A
Share via Email
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Tight end Justin Perillo has signed with the Chicago Bears.
Perillo had 15 receptions for 137 yards in 20 games with Green Bay from 2014-16. He also spent time on the Packers' practice squad in 2014 and 2015 as well as Chicago's in 2016.
The Bears finished last in the NFC North at 3-13. Chicago announced the signing Friday.
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
Victim testifies in trial of Halifax taxi driver accused of sexual assault
-
Union president staying put after Nova Scotia teachers vote down recommended deal
-
Bedford couple $1.5M richer after buying lotto ticket during Super Bowl halftime
-
Oh snow! Here we go again: 'Significant' snowfall possible for Sunday night