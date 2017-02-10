Caps F Burakovsky to miss at least month with injured hand

ARLINGTON, Va. — Washington Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky is expected to miss at least a month with an injured right hand.

Capitals coach Barry Trotz said at practice on Friday that Burakovsy will not need surgery but will be out until mid- to late-March.

The NHL playoffs begin on April 12.

Burakovsky was hurt when he was hit by the puck while blocking a shot in the first period of the NHL-leading Capitals' 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

He is eighth on Washington with 29 points — 11 goals and 18 assists.