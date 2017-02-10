Cubs promote Kyle Evans to director of pro scouting
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have promoted Kyle Evans to director of pro scouting.
Evans is entering his sixth season with the organization and most recently served as director of major league scouting. He replaces Jared Porter, who left for a job with the Arizona Diamondbacks shortly after last season.
The move was one of several promotions and hires announced on Friday.
The Cubs also promoted Alex Suarez to director of international pro scouting; assistant director of player development and international amateur scouting. He previously served as an assistant director of player development and international scouting. Jason Parks was promoted to special assistant to the president and general manager. He joined the Cubs in 2014 after working for Baseball Prospectus and was most recently a professional and amateur scout.
