Daniel Zaar scores shootout winner, Monsters hand Moose fourth straight loss
CLEVELAND — Daniel Zaar scored the shootout winner as the Cleveland Monsters edged the visiting Manitoba Moose 3-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.
Joonas Korpisalo stopped 39 shots through regulation and overtime, plus four more in the shootout to earn the victory for the Monsters (23-18-5).
Markus Hannikainen and Dillon Heatherington scored in regulation for Cleveland.
Patrice Cormier scored both goals for the Moose (18-23-6), who have lost four in a row. Kyle Connor and JC Lipon had two assists each.
Eric Comrie made 29 saves for the Winnipeg Jets' AHL club.
Cleveland went 1 for 5 on the power play while Manitoba failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.
