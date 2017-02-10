Daniel Zaar scores shootout winner, Monsters hand Moose fourth straight loss

CLEVELAND — Daniel Zaar scored the shootout winner as the Cleveland Monsters edged the visiting Manitoba Moose 3-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 39 shots through regulation and overtime, plus four more in the shootout to earn the victory for the Monsters (23-18-5).

Markus Hannikainen and Dillon Heatherington scored in regulation for Cleveland.

Patrice Cormier scored both goals for the Moose (18-23-6), who have lost four in a row. Kyle Connor and JC Lipon had two assists each.

Eric Comrie made 29 saves for the Winnipeg Jets' AHL club.