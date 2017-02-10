Defensive end Knapton agrees to contract extension with Montreal Alouettes
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — Defensive end Gabriel Knapton agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.
Knapton was scheduled to become a free agent Tuesday.
The six-foot-three, 263-pound Knapton is entering his fourth CFL season, all with Montreal. The American has appeared in 51 regular-season games, registering 137 tackles and 29 sacks, along with two forced fumbles.
"The re-signing of Gabriel is very important to our team, in particular to our defensive squad," Montreal GM Kavis Reed said in a statement. "His character and leadership are two elements which we hope will help lead our team to success in 2017."
Last season, Knapton, 27, was seventh in the CFL with nine sacks and also had 49 tackles.
Most Popular
-
Bedford couple $1.5M richer after buying lotto ticket during Super Bowl halftime
-
Union president staying put after Nova Scotia teachers vote down recommended deal
-
This historic Nova Scotia mansion listed for $435K will give you real estate envy
-
Victim testifies in trial of Halifax taxi driver accused of sexual assault