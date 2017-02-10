Defensive end Knapton agrees to contract extension with Montreal Alouettes

MONTREAL — Defensive end Gabriel Knapton agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.

Knapton was scheduled to become a free agent Tuesday.

The six-foot-three, 263-pound Knapton is entering his fourth CFL season, all with Montreal. The American has appeared in 51 regular-season games, registering 137 tackles and 29 sacks, along with two forced fumbles.

"The re-signing of Gabriel is very important to our team, in particular to our defensive squad," Montreal GM Kavis Reed said in a statement. "His character and leadership are two elements which we hope will help lead our team to success in 2017."