Detroit defenceman Jonathan Ericsson to have wrist surgery
DETROIT — Red Wings
A team spokesman confirmed Friday that Ericsson is set to have surgery next week. The Red Wings put Ericsson on long-term injured reserve and recalled goalie Jimmy Howard on Friday from Grand Rapids of the AHL.
Ericsson has one goal and eight assists in 51 games this season.
Howard had been with Grand Rapids on a conditioning assignment. He hasn't played for the Red Wings since December because of a knee injury.
