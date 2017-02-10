Detroit defenceman Jonathan Ericsson to have wrist surgery

DETROIT — Red Wings defenceman Jonathan Ericsson is expected to miss 12 weeks after fracturing his wrist in Detroit's loss at Washington on Thursday night.

A team spokesman confirmed Friday that Ericsson is set to have surgery next week. The Red Wings put Ericsson on long-term injured reserve and recalled goalie Jimmy Howard on Friday from Grand Rapids of the AHL.

Ericsson has one goal and eight assists in 51 games this season.