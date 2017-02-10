Falcons' coaching shakeup continues; Manuel to lead defence
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have continued the dramatic remaking of their coaching staff following their Super Bowl loss by promoting Marquand Manuel to defensive
The Falcons also hired Bryant Young as defensive line coach on Friday and two assistants received new titles. Raheem Morris was named wide receivers/passing game
On Wednesday, the team said coach Dan Quinn has dismissed
With offensive
Manuel had been the team's secondary coach.
