Falcons' coaching shakeup continues; Manuel to lead defence

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have continued the dramatic remaking of their coaching staff following their Super Bowl loss by promoting Marquand Manuel to defensive co-ordinator .

The Falcons also hired Bryant Young as defensive line coach on Friday and two assistants received new titles. Raheem Morris was named wide receivers/passing game co-ordinator and assistant head coach, while Doug Mallory was promoted to defensive backs coach.

On Wednesday, the team said coach Dan Quinn has dismissed co-ordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Bryan Cox.

With offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach Kyle Shanahan leaving to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, the team has two new co-ordinators . Steve Sarkisian was hired from Alabama to replace Shanahan.

Manuel had been the team's secondary coach.

