Fitzpatrick's Jets contract voids, QB becomes free agent

NEW YORK — Ryan Fitzpatrick's contract with the New York Jets has been voided, as expected, making the veteran quarterback a free agent.

Fitzpatrick re-signed with the Jets last July on a one-year, $12 million deal. Technically, the contract was for two years, but contained language in which the second year would be automatically voided five days after the Super Bowl — meaning, Friday — if Fitzpatrick remained on the roster.

Because his $10 million bonus was prorated over two years to help with the salary cap last year, Fitzpatrick will cost the Jets $5 million in "dead money" this year.

The 34-year-old Fitzpatrick will be free to sign with another team. While he could still re-sign with the Jets, it appears his up-and-down tenure in New York is done after two seasons.

