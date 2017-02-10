Galchenyuk's goal gives Canadiens 5-4 win over Coyotes in OT

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Alex Galchenyuk scored 2:13 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes that snapped their four-game losing streak Thursday night.

Max Pacioretty had two goals and two assists, one on the winning play. Montreal was shut out in its two previous games.

Christian Dvorak scored twice for Arizona, his second tying it at 4 with 4:52 to play in regulation when he hit a wobbling puck into goalie Carey Price, who kicked it into the net.

Andrei Markov had a goal and assist for Montreal. Max Domi had a goal and assist for Arizona.

The Coyotes took a 3-2 lead with a three-goal blitz over a 2:21 span late in the second period.

Mike Smith made 35 saves for Arizona. Price had 20 for the Canadiens, who outshot the Coyotes 40-24.

Pacioretty's 27th goal of a season, 2:52 into the third period, tied it 3-all. Montreal regained the lead at 4-3 when Alexander Radulov scored with 10:04 remaining in regulation.

The first Arizona goal came on a power play, when Dvorak took a pass from Domi and scored on a left wrister into the upper right hand corner of the net with 6:14 to play in the second period.

The next two Arizona goals came 23 seconds apart.

With both teams down a player, Domi got a goal on a reversal of a call on the ice. Arizona's Peter Holland lost control of the puck at the net on a breakaway and Domi tried to jam the rebound past Price. At first, the ruling was no goal. But after a video review, Domi was awarded the score.

And 23 seconds later, the Coyotes caught Price looking the wrong way for a short-handed goal. Alex Goligoski knocked the puck into the open net to put Arizona ahead 3-2.

Montreal entered having not scored in 137 minutes, 11 seconds, but the drought ended in a hurry when Pacioretty took a pass from Phillip Danault in front and sent the puck past Smith 57 seconds into the game.

The Canadiens made it 2-0 with 6:50 left in the first on Markov's slap shot from the point. The puck glanced off Goligoski's stick, hit the post and bounced into the net. It was Markov's first goal since Nov. 18.

NOTES: Price has allowed 11 goals in his last three games. ... Domi's goal was his first since Dec. 18. ... Shane Doan played in his 1,518th game with the Coyotes franchise, tying him with Ray Bourque for fourth-most with one club. ... Since opening the season 19-6-4, Montreal is 12-11-4. ... Coyotes centre Martin Hanzal missed the game due to illness. ... Pacioretty set a franchise record for fastest goal when he scored 23 seconds into a game against Pittsburgh last Oct. 18.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Montreal returns home to face St. Louis on Saturday night.