Kane-Anisimov-Panarin line with seven points, Blackhawks beat Jets 5-2

WINNIPEG — The Blackhawks' trio of Patrick Kane, Artem Anisimov, and Artemi Panarin did the majority of the damage Friday night as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 at MTS Centre.

Kane, Anisimov, and Panarin each scored and combined for seven points, while Duncan Keith's goal late in the third period proved to be the game winner. Marian Hossa also scored.

The goaltenders were busy in the fifth and final meeting of the season between these two Central Division rivals, as Chicago's Corey Crawford captured his 22nd victory of the season with 28 saves, while Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck turned away 31 of the 34 shots he faced.

Bryan Little's 16th goal of the season — coming in just his 34th game of the season — tied the game in the second period, and Adam Lowry scored his 10th with 1:11 remaining in the game.

Kane opened the scoring at 15:37 of the opening period with his 18th of the season, firing a one-timer off Panarin's long cross-ice feed to beat Hellebuyck low glove side. Kane's 269th-career goal passes Tony Amonte for the most all-time goals by an American in Blackhawks history, and into sixth in all-time franchise goals.

Little found the equalizer for Winnipeg at 1:43 of the second, quickly grabbing a net-side rebound off a Tobias Enstrom point shot.

Anisimov scored late in the second, as Kane set up Panarin for a one timer and Anisimov buried the rebound, moving him into a brief tie with Hossa for the team lead in goals at 19.

Keith added his goal with less than three minutes remaining, scoring his fifth of the season on a point-blast to make it 3-1 Chicago.

Hossa moved back into the team goal lead with a short-handed empty-netter, and Panarin added another into an empty net to ice it with 16 seconds left.

Coming into the game, Winnipeg had been 4-0-0 against the Blackhawks this season, winning by a combined score of 14-5. This week, the Jets have lost their last two games at home against Central Division opponents, having previously been 6-0-0.