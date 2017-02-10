Lakers survive late Bucks rally to win 122-114

MILWAUKEE — Nick Young scored 26 points and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame a career-high 41 points by Giannis Antetokounmpo and withstood a furious late rally to defeat the Bucks 122-114 on Friday night.

Young connected on his first eight shots from the field, including five 3-pointers. Lou Williams added 21 points for the Lakers, who led by as many as 27 before the Bucks, who trailed by 19 entering the fourth, rallied late.

A late dunk by the Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon was waived off for offensive basket interference. After a defensive stop, Greg Monroe's layup cut the lead to 114-109.

After a near turnover by the Lakers, Williams was fouled and made two free throws with 24 seconds left to push the lead to seven and effectively secure the win. Los Angeles finished a five-game road trip with a 2-3 record.

The Bucks played their first game since losing Jabari Parker for the season after he tore the ACL in his left knee in a home loss to Miami on Wednesday. Rookie Thon Maker replaced him in the starting lineup and finished with seven points and six rebounds in 17 minutes.

The Lakers led 76-55 at the half, setting their season high for points in any half this season. They shot 69 per cent in the half, including sinking 10 of 16 three-point attempts.

Los Angeles shot a blistering 82 per cent , the best of any team in a quarter this season, to take a 47-30 lead after the first. The output matched the highest single-quarter points total in the league for the season. Young had 11 first-quarter points for Los Angeles, which led by as many as 19.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Fouled as he attempted a 3-pointer from the top of the key just before halftime, Young watched from his back near the half-court circle as the shot swished through the net. He converted the free throw for a four-point play. ... After seeing his team allow a driving layup to Matthew Dellavedova, Lakers coach Luke Walton called a timeout just 17 seconds into the third quarter.

Bucks: Spencer Hawes was active for the first time since being acquired from Charlotte in a Feb. 2 trade for Miles Plumlee, but didn't play. ... Roy Hibbert, acquired along with Hawes, was inactive and has yet to suit up for his new team.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Sacramento on Tuesday before going back on the road Wednesday. The teams have split their first two matchups.