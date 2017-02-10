NL Central teams at the start of spring training
A team-by-team look at the National League Central entering spring training, including key players each club acquired and lost, and dates of the first workout for pitchers and catchers, and the full squad:
___
Chicago Cubs
Manager: Joe Maddon (third season).
2016: 103-58, first place, World Series champions.
Training Town: Mesa, Arizona.
Park: Sloan Park.
First Workout: Feb. 15/18.
He's Here: RHP Wade Davis, OF Jon Jay, RHP Koji Uehara, LHP Brett Anderson, RHP Eddie Butler, LHP Brian Duensing.
He's Outta Here: CF Dexter Fowler, OF Jorge Soler, LHP Aroldis Chapman, RHP Jason Hammel, LHP Travis Wood, C David Ross, RHP Trevor Cahill, OF Chris Coghlan, RHP Joe Smith.
Going campin': There are a couple of intriguing questions, but the Cubs are a legitimate threat for baseball's first repeat World Series winner since the New York Yankees won three in a row from 1998-2000. NL MVP Kris Bryant leads a deep lineup that could be even better if Kyle Schwarber can put together a full season. The rotation also is in good shape, led by Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta and Kyle Hendricks, just 24 years old and coming off a breakout season. Chapman left in free agency, but the Cubs bolstered the back end of their bullpen by trading for Davis and signing Uehara to a $6 million, one-year contract. There is an opening in
___
St. Louis Cardinals
Manager: Mike Matheny (sixth season).
2016: 86-76, second place.
Training Town: Jupiter, Florida.
Park: Roger Dean Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 14/17.
He's Here: CF Dexter Fowler, LHP Brett Cecil.
He's Outta Here: OF Matt Holliday, OF-1B Brandon Moss, LHP Jaime Garcia, RHP Seth Maness, RHP Jerome Williams, OF Jeremy Hazelbaker.
Going campin': The Cardinals missed the
___
Pittsburgh Pirates
Manager: Clint Hurdle (seventh season).
2016: 78-83, third place.
Training Town: Bradenton, Florida.
Park: McKechnie Field.
First Workout: Feb. 14/17.
He's Here: RHP Daniel Hudson, RHP Pat Light.
He's Outta Here: LHP Jeff Locke, RHP Ryan Vogelsong, RHP Neftali Feliz, INF-OF Sean Rodriguez, OF Matt Joyce, INF Jason Rogers, C Eric Fryer.
Going campin': The Pirates fell off the pace in 2016 following three straight playoff appearances but did little in free agency to try to close the gap on St. Louis or the World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Pittsburgh re-signed pitcher Ivan Nova to a three-year contract and brought in Hudson to work near the back of the bullpen, but otherwise the group that arrives in Bradenton will look an awful lot like the one that finished a distant third in the NL Central last fall. The team's most notable move was one it didn't make — holding onto star
___
Milwaukee Brewers
Manager: Craig Counsell (third season).
2016: 73-89, fourth place.
Training Town: Phoenix.
Park: Maryvale Baseball Park.
First Workout: Feb. 15/18.
He's Here: 1B Eric Thames, 3B Travis Shaw, RHP Neftali Feliz, C Jett Bandy, LHP Tommy Milone.
He's Outta Here: 1B Chris Carter, RHP Tyler Thornburg, C Martin Maldonado, RHP Blaine Boyer.
Going campin': The rebuilding project appears to be moving along on schedule entering the second full season under general manager David Stearns. Ryan Braun has the largest veteran contract left to move, though the slugger making $20 million this season is also content in Milwaukee. He's says he's looking forward to working with the next generation of Brewers. Slick-fielding Orlando Arcia, the first key piece to arrive in the majors, enters his first full season as the starting shorstop. A new-look infield will also feature Thames at first and Shaw at third, two left-handed hitters who provide balance to the lineup. The bullpen needs a closer with Thornburg shipped to the Red Sox in the
___
Cincinnati Reds
Manager: Bryan Price (fourth season).
2016: 68-94, last place.
Training Town: Goodyear, Arizona.
Park: Goodyear Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 14/17.
He's Here: RHP Scott Feldman, RHP Drew Storen, RHP Austin Brice, OF Desmond Jennings.
He's Outta Here: RHP Dan Straily, C Ramon Cabrera, RHP J.J. Hoover, OF Steve Selsky, RHP Alfredo Simon, RHP Ross Ohlendorf, RHP Keyvius Sampson.
Going campin': The Reds have stabilized after two years of trading away core players as part of a massive rebuild. They opened last season with five starters on the disabled list, and their decision not to sign an experienced closer turned out to be ruinous. Once their starters got healthy, they became competitive, going 36-37 after the All-Star break. The bullpen was one of the worst in major league history, so the Reds signed Storen in the