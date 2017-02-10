OHL Roundup: Aidan Brown breaks shootout deadlock as Colts edge IceDogs

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Aidan Brown scored the only goal of the shootout in the 11th round as the Barrie Colts edged the Niagara IceDogs 3-2 on Friday night to snap a nine-game skid in Ontario Hockey League action.

Roy Radke and Jason Willms had third period goals for Barrie (14-31-7). Christian Propp made 36 saves.

Oliver Castleman and Johnny Corneil found the back of the net for the IceDogs (17-26-10), who got 43 stops from Stephen Dhillon.

The Colts didn't have any power plays and held Niagara scoreless on its four opportunities.

---

FRONTENACS 4 WOLVES 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Tyler Burnie struck twice to lift the Frontenacs past Sudbury.

Brett Newmann and Jason Robertson also chipped in for Kingston (24-19-8).

Alan Lyszczarczyk replied on the power play for the Wolves (21-24-6).

---

KNIGHTS 5 RANGERS 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Cliff Pu and Dante Salituro both struck twice as London got past the Rangers.

Alex Formenton had the other for the Knights (36-9-7).

Joseph Garreffa, on a penalty shot, and Darby Llewellyn scored for Kitchener (28-21-4).

---

BULLDOGS 4 STEELHEADS 3 (SO)

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Montreal Canadiens prospect Will Bitten scored the decisive goal in the shootout as Hamilton snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over the Steelheads.

Marian Studenic, Matthew Strome and Niki Petti had goals in regulation for the Bulldogs (24-23-5).

Spencer Watson struck twice and Trent Fox had the other for Mississauga (23-17-12).

---

GENERALS 5 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Domenic Commisso, Renars Krastenbergs, Kenny Huether and Medric Mercier all had a goal and an assist to lead Oshawa past the Sting.

Eric Henderson also scored for the Generals (31-16-5).

Drake Rymsha and Jordan Kyrou had a goal and two assists for Sarnia (25-21-6), with Adam Ruzicka adding the other.

---

GREYHOUNDS 7 STORM 5

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Blake Speers had a pair of goals and Conor Timmins tacked on three assists as the Greyhounds defeated Guelph for their third straight win.

Boris Katchouk scored one goal and two assists while Colton White, Zachary Senyshyn, Barrett Hayton and Jack Kopacka rounded out the attack for Sault Ste. Marie (37-13-3).

James McEwan struck twice with Garrett McFadden, Matt Hotchkiss and Quinn Hanna adding the others for the Storm (18-28-5).