Ottawa Redblacks sign veteran receiver Ellingson to contract extension

OTTAWA — Greg Ellingson will help the Ottawa Redblacks defend their Grey Cup title in 2017.

The veteran receiver signed a contract extension through the 2018 season Friday. He was scheduled to become a free agent Tuesday.

"Greg is an integral part of our offence and we're very pleased to have a player of his calibre experience and character in the Redblacks' organization for another two years," GM Marcel Desjardins said in a statement. "Trevor (Ottawa starter Trevor Harris) and Greg have a good relationship and this continuity will only benefit our offence."

Ellingson had 76 catches for 1,260 yards —both career highs — and four TDs last season. The six-foot-three, 197-pound Tampa native recorded 69 receptions for 1,061 yards in 2015 with Ottawa.