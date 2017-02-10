Pirates' spring training home renamed LECOM Park

PITTSBURGH — McKechnie Field, the longtime spring training home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is getting a new name.

The club announced Friday it has reached a naming rights agreement with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine to rebrand the stadium LECOM Park.

Financial details of the 15-year agreement were not announced. The Pirates have played since 1969 at the stadium in Bradenton, Florida. LECOM Park also serves as the home of the Bradenton Marauders, Pittsburgh's affiliate in the Class A Florida State League.

The facility underwent a major renovation completed in 2015. The home clubhouse will be named for Bill McKechnie.