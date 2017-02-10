Shanahan makes 1st hires for new 49ers coaching staff
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has hired the first six members of his new staff.
The 49ers announced the additions on Friday, a day after Shanahan's introductory news conference.
The new members of the staff are: Jon Embree (assistant head coach/tight ends), Bobby Turner (running backs), Rich Scangarello (quarterbacks), Ray Wright (head strength and conditioning), T.C. McCartney (offensive assistant) and Nick Kray (administrative assistant to the head coach).
