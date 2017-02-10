Smeekens, Kodaira win 500-meter speedskating titles; Canada fourth in pursuit

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — The Canadian men's pursuit team just missed the podium at the world single distance speedskating championships on Friday, finishing less than one-10th of a second behind third-place Norway.

The Netherlands won the race in three minutes 40.66 seconds and New Zealand was second in 3:41.08. Norway took the bronze in 3:41.60 while Canada was fourth in 3:41.68.

Olympic silver medallist Jan Smeekens of the Netherlands won the 500-metre title on the 2018 Olympic track. He clocked 34.58 seconds to finish 0.08 seconds ahead of Nico Ihle of Germany.

Ruslan Murashov of Russia was third in 34.76. Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., was the top Canadian in ninth.

Nao Kodaira of Japan took the women's 500 title in 37.13, 0.35 seconds ahead of Lee Sang-hwa of South Korea.

Yu Jing of China was third in 37.57. Winnipeg's Heather McLean was the top Canadian in fifth.

The Dutch team won the women's team pursuit in 2:55.85, 0.64 seconds ahead of Japan. South Korea was third in 3:02.95.

The Canadian team didn't finish the race.

