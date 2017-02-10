Sports

Suns' Alex Len suspended for 1 game

PHOENIX — The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns centre Alex Len for one game without pay for leaving the bench during an on-court altercation in a Wednesday night game against the Grizzlies in Memphis.

The NBA also fined three players $15,000 each for their roles in the altercation — Phoenix guard Tyler Ulis and forward Marquese Chriss and Memphis guard Troy Daniels.

The Suns said Len would serve his suspension during Friday night's game against the Chicago Bulls.

