Suns' Alex Len suspended for 1 game
PHOENIX — The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns
The NBA also fined three players $15,000 each for their roles in the altercation — Phoenix guard Tyler Ulis and forward Marquese Chriss and Memphis guard Troy Daniels.
The Suns said Len would serve his suspension during Friday night's game against the Chicago Bulls.
