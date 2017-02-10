Vikings dump 2015 starting guards Brandon Fusco, Mike Harris

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have released Brandon Fusco and Mike Harris, the guards who started a combined 85 games for the team over the last five seasons.

The moves were made Friday, one month before the start of free agency when the Vikings will likely seek some new offensive linemen after a rough year for their group.

Fusco started 14 games in 2016 at right guard. Harris missed the entire season because of a medical condition the team has not divulged but has threatened his career. For the NFC North champions in 2015, Fusco was at left guard and Harris at right guard while they both started every game and Adrian Peterson led the NFL in rushing.

Fusco first cracked the lineup in 2012, when Peterson rushed for 2,097 yards.

___