Vonn 6th in downhill in combined at worlds; Goggia leads

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Lindsey Vonn was sixth-fastest in the downhill portion of the combined race at the world championships on Friday, with Sofia Goggia of Italy in the lead.

Vonn trailed at each time check on a course shortened by poor weather on higher sections. She finished 0.85 seconds behind Goggia.

The American taped her right ski pole to her glove to combat handling problems.

Goggia, who has never completed a World Cup slalom, was 0.12 faster than Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia. Stuhec won the only World Cup combined event this season.

Lara Gut was third, 0.43 behind, and Swiss teammate Wendy Holdener, who has six top-3 slalom finishes this season, was seventh, 0.94 behind.