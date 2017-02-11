6N: England edges Wales 21-16 in Cardiff

CARDIFF, Wales — England remained unbeaten by downing Wales 21-16 in Cardiff on Saturday, and for the second Six Nations match in a row its replacements produced another crucial late converted try.

Elliot Daly crossed in the left corner with four minutes to go and Owen Farrell converted from the touchline to overcome a 16-14 deficit and force Wales to score a converted try to win.

But the Welsh, who have prided themselves on their fitness in the Warren Gatland era, had nothing left to offer and likely saw their title hopes snuffed out by England for a third straight year.