AP Source: Cubs, Strop avoid arbitration with 1-year deal

CHICAGO — A person familiar with the situation says the World Series champion Chicago Cubs and reliever Pedro Strop have agreed to a $5.5 million, one-year contract.

The person, confirming reports by several outlets, spoke Saturday on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

Strop had asked for $6 million in arbitration with the team offering $4.6 million. The agreement continues a streak for president of baseball operations Theo Epstein, who has never taken a player to an arbitration hearing with Chicago or Boston.