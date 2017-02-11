Bertens fightback leaves Belarus, Dutch level in Fed Cup

MINSK, Belarus — Kiki Bertens saved a match point on Saturday before beating Aryna Sabalenka to level the Netherlands' Fed Cup match against Belarus at 1-1.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich gave Belarus the lead with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Michaella Krajicek in the opening rubber of the day, before 24th-ranked Bertens took on Aryna Sabalenka, who is 118 places lower.

Sabalenka started brightly to take the first set and had match point in the second-set tiebreaker at 6-5. Bertens took the next three points and went on to win 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 in the World Group 1st-round match.