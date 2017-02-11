Bruins honour Super Bowl champion Patriots before game
BOSTON — The Bruins have
Fourteen members of the NFL championship team walked onto
Running back James White — who scored three touchdowns in New England's 34-28 comeback win over Atlanta last Sunday, including the game winner in the first Super Bowl to ever go into overtime — dropped the ceremonial first puck.
Special teams captain Matthew Slater and linemen Nate Solder and Sebastian Vollmer were a few of the notable players who participated.
There was a video package of highlights of the game played on the Jumbotron before they entered.