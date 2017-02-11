Canada downs Chile to advance to World Group II playoffs at Fed Cup

METEPEC, Mexico — Canada advanced to the Fed Cup World Group II playoffs by beating Chile in the final of the Americas Zone Group I event on Saturday.

Canada, which closed out round robin with a 3-0 record, remained undefeated in the competition with a 2-0 win over Chile.

Fed Cup rookie Katherine Sebov of Toronto won her third straight singles match of the week 6-2, 6-2 over Barbara Galtican in 59 minutes, then Bianca Vanessa Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., sealed the win for Canada with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Daniela Seguel.

The 16-year-old Andreescu went undefeated in her Fed Cup debut, winning four singles matches and two more in doubles.

"The risk to go with a young team paid off," said Sylvain Bruneau, captain of the Canadian Fed Cup team. "The girls really outdid themselves and honestly, they played even better than I expected. They were impeccable all week."