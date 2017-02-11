Eichel has three assists as Sabres hand Maple Leafs sixth loss in eight games

TORONTO — Evander Kane scored a pair of goals and Jack Eichel had a career-high three assists as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Maple Leafs 3-1 on Saturday night to hand Toronto its sixth loss in the last eight games.

The Leafs went on a tear from mid-December until late January, capturing 24 of a possible 32 points over a 16-game span, but have since stumbled. Toronto is holding onto the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, currently with 61 points in 53 games (25-18-11).

Mitch Marner scored in defeat and Frederik Andersen yielded three goals on 23 shots while being denied his 100th career win.

Sam Reinhart also found the back of the net for Buffalo, now up to 56 points (23-22-10). Robin Lehner was terrific with 43 saves in victory.

The Leafs were coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to St. Louis on Thursday, one that saw them start slowly — outshot 17-4 after the first period. Saturday offered more of the same as the Sabres pounced all over their rivals early.

Buffalo hit a crossbar less than two minutes in and then scored a few minutes after that, the first of two on the night for Kane on a quick play off an offensive zone draw for the Sabres. Eichel beat fellow American centre Auston Matthews for the faceoff before Reinhart shuffled the loose puck over to Kane, who beat Andersen clean.

Eichel's partial break on the next shift drew a hooking foul from Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner and another goal ultimately for the Sabres, this one on the power play from Reinhart. It was his 12th goal of the year.

Buffalo had their first two goals before Toronto had even landed a shot on Lehner. The Leafs finally got their first one more than nine minutes into the game.

Often they were just outworked in their own zone and careless with the puck, the Sabres winning the lion's share of battles and races. Toronto actually outshot Buffalo 13-10, but it was the visitors who drew the bulk of quality chances.

Prior to the game Leafs coach Mike Babcock described the Sabres as "real good and dangerous," also noting the tightly packed nature of the Eastern Conference standings and his club's place in it.

"There's hardly anything between you," Babcock said. "There's a fine line here and we've just got to keep treading water on the right side of that line."

In between the goal parade for the Sabres was a rare fight for James van Riemsdyk and Rasmus Ristolainen — the third each for both — as well as a Marcus Foligno hit on Nikita Zaitsev which sent the Toronto defender into his own bench.

It was van Riemsdyk's 500th career game in the NHL.

Nazem Kadri had maybe the Leafs best opportunity of the first, his backhand attempt denied by Lehner. The Sabres upped their lead to three a little while after that, Eichel setting up Kane's 18th of the year and second of the night from behind the Toronto goal.

Starting slowly this season, Kane has been among the league leaders in goals since early December. Eichel's third assist of the night pushed his point total to 29 in 34 games this season.

The Leafs continued to give up quality chances early in the second before mounting some pushback. Babcock briefly mixed up his line combinations, notably teaming Matthews with Marner, the NHL's rookie scoring leader coming into the night.

It was Marner who finally got the Leafs on the board with four minutes left in the middle frame on a Toronto power play. The 19-year-old rushed along the right side of the Sabres zone, circled the net and then fired an attempt that pinged off the right skate of Ristolainen before caroming once more off Lehner's stick and into the goal.

The goal, Marner's 15th this year, got the crowd at Air Canada Centre going and seemed to inspire some life in the Leafs. They nearly scored again shortly after as Matthews' rebound attempt just trickled through the crease as the goal light improperly fired.

Toronto continued to push in the third, pelting Lehner with 16 shots while outshooting Buffalo 42-23 overall. A Morgan Rielly point shot was snared in the opening minutes and Tyler Bozak was denied a short while after that.

William Nylander fired a shot off the rush with just over seven minutes to go, Kadri colliding with Lehner as he rushed in for the rebound. The play was reviewed, but it was ultimately determined that the puck did not cross the line.

Tempers flared late in regulation Matthews and Ristolainen trading feisty blows around the Buffalo net.