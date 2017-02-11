Fog postpones men's downhill at world championships
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Fog forced the marquee men's downhill to be postponed at the ski world championships on Saturday.
Organizers did not immediately announce a new race plan. The women's downhill is scheduled Sunday, and the men's combined event is slated for Monday.
Despite bright sunshine in the finish area, Saturday's race was repeatedly delayed from its planned midday (1100 GMT) slot. Fog failed to lift from parts of the course ahead of the latest possible start time of 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT).
Patches of cloud hung over middle sections of the 2.
An expected crowd of around 30,000 people went home without seeing any action.
