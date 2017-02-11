Friday's Games
NHL
Chicago 5 Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 2 Tampa Bay 1 (SO)
---
AHL
Toronto 6 Utica 4
Lehigh Valley 4 St. John's 2
Cleveland 3 Manitoba 2 (SO)
Binghamton 3 Syracuse 2
Bridgeport 1 Providence 0
Albany 3 Rochester 2
Hartford 3 Springfield 2
WB-Scranton 4 Hershey 3 (OT)
Charlotte 3 Stockton 1
Chicago 7 San Antonio 3
Iowa 4 Grand Rapids 2
Rockford 3 Milwaukee 2 (OT)
Texas 3 Tucson 1
San Diego 4 Ontario 1
---
NBA
Denver 131 New York 123
Miami 108 Brooklyn 99
San Antonio 103 Detroit 92
Golden State 122 Memphis 107
L.A. Lakers 122 Milwaukee 114
New Orleans 122 Minnesota 106
Washington 112 Indiana 107
Sacramento 108 Atlanta 105
Phoenix 115 Chicago 97
---
