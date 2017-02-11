Gabbiadini double as Saints thrash Sunderland 4-0 in EPL

SUNDERLAND, England — January signing Manolo Gabbiadini scored a first-half double as Southampton cruised past bottom-side Sunderland 4-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Jason Denayer's own-goal and a fourth from substitute Shane Long completed the rout at a wintry Stadium of Light.

Ryan Bertrand's teasing cross sent defender Lamine Kone and Gabbiadini into battle at the near post and the ball ended up in the net on the half-hour. Replays suggested it had done so via the striker's shoulder.

Mid-table Southampton extended its lead in first-half stoppage time when Dusan Tadic picked out Gabbiadini's run inside the penalty area. The Italy international fired past goalkeeper Vito Mannone, making it three goals in two league games for Gabbiadini, who was signed from Napoli.

Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster made his first save with 66 minutes gone when he fielded Didier Ndong's speculative effort, but at the other end Mannone was powerless to resist when Denayer turned Bertrand's 88th-minute cross past him, and Long added to the hosts' misery in stoppage time.