Giannis Antetokoumpo leads Bucks past Pacers, 116-110

INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokoumpo had 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 116-110 on Saturday night.

Mirza Teletovic made five 3-pointers and had 19 points, and Malcolm Brogdon and Greg Monroe each added 17 for the Bucks.

C.J. Miles had six 3s and scored 23 points, and Monta Ellis and Myles Turner each had 18 points for the Pacers. They have dropped three straight after a season-best seven-game winning streak.

After Indiana tied it at 62 in early in the second half, the Bucks went on a 12-2 run and took a 74-64 lead on Monroe's dunk with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter. Monroe made a pair of free throws to make it 90-74 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Indiana opened the second half with a 10-0 run and tied it at 62 on Miles' 3-pointer with 9:13 to go in the third before Milwaukee pulled away again.

It was Indiana's second loss to the Bucks this season. Milwaukee beat the Pacers 125-107 back on Nov. 3. The two divisional opponents meet again March 10 before completing the four-game season series April 6.

It's been a tough stretch of the schedule for the Pacers going into the All-Star break next week. Three of their last four games were against teams either leading or second in their division standings. And coming up, Indiana will face division leaders in the next three games before the break.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Monroe, who entered the game scoring 7.0 points a game, had nine in the first quarter. ... Roy Hibbert didn't play in his second trip to Indianapolis this season, where he played from 2008-15. He was in Indy for a game in December while playing for Charlotte before he was acquired by the Bucks in a trade this month.

Pacers: F Thaddeus Young was inactive, missing his fifth straight game with a sprained left wrist. ... Turner made 10 of 11 free throws and had six assists.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host the Detroit Pistons on Monday.