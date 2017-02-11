QMJHL Roundup: Barre-Boulet scores 2 as Armada hand Wildcats 19th straight loss

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alex Barre-Boulet's second of the game broke a tie late in the third period, and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada edged Moncton 3-2 on Saturday to hand the Wildcats their 19th straight loss in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Miguel Picard also scored for the Armada (32-15-6), who have won four in a row. Samuel Montembeault stopped 21 shots.

Julien Tessier opened the scoring for Moncton (13-36-3) in the first period and Duncan MacIntyre tied the game 2-2 early in the third before Barre-Boulet's go-ahead goal.

Dominik Tmej made 33 saves for the Wildcats, who are 0-16-3 in their last 19 games.

---

DRAKKAR 7 FOREURS 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — D'Artagnan Joly and Jordan Martel each scored twice and added an assist as the Drakkar downed Val-d'Or.

Kevin Lamontagne, Ivan Chekhovich and Gabriel Fortier also scored for Baie-Comeau (19-27-7) while Samuel Thibault tacked on three assists.

Charley Graaskamp scored shorthanded for the Foreurs (22-28-4). Alexis Pepin received a game misconduct for interference in the third period.

---

ISLANDERS 9 VOLTIGEURS 0

CHARLOTTETOWN — Daniel Sprong scored three goals and set up another and Matthew Welsh made 24 saves as the Islanders blanked Drummondville for their sixth straight win.

Kameron Kielly had two goals and two assists and Adam Marsh struck twice and added two helpers for Charlottetown (35-15-3). Carl Neill and Sam King also scored.

Tommy Dery-Vigneault stopped 19 shots for the Voltigeurs (21-27-5), who have lost eight in a row.

---

CATARACTES 3 SEA DOGS 0

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Mikhail Denisov stopped all 25 shots he faced as Shawinigan shut out the Sea Dogs.

Brandon Gignac, Alexis D'Aoust and Dennis Yan, into an empty net, scored for the Cataractes (34-14-4).

Callum Booth made 17 saves for Saint John (35-13-4), which had a nine-game win streak snapped.

---

TIGRES 4 REMPARTS 3 (SO)

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Felix Lauzon scored in the shootout as the Tigres rebounded to beat Quebec after blowing a three-goal lead.

Pascal Laberge, Tristan Pomerleau and Chase Harwell had three straight goals for Victoriaville (29-19-6) before the Remparts stormed back.

Benjamin Gagne started the rally for Quebec (27-22-4) early in the third and Derek Gentile added two, including the tying goal with 24 seconds left in regulation.