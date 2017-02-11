Snowboarder McMorris edges Parrot for gold in big air at World Cup

QUEBEC — Snowboarder Mark McMorris edged fellow Canadian Max Parrot for the gold medal at a big air World Cup event on Saturday.

McMorris of Regina, who won bronze in slopestyle at the Sochi Olympics in 2014, scored 189.50 points to secure his first big air World Cup gold of the season.

Parrot of Bromont, Que., was second with 184.75 points while Russia's Anton Mamaev scored 174.75 points to finish third.

Big air will make its Olympic debut next year in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

McMorris scored 96 points on his first run on Saturday, but had trouble with his landing on his second run. He rebounded in his third and final run with 93.50 points. The top two scores are combined for each athlete's final point total.

The 22-year-old Parrot landed a huge, 95.25-point run his third time down, earning a loud ovation from the crowd. He looked to have locked up gold until McMorris's final run.

Parrot scored 89.50 points on his first run and 28.25 on his second.

Tyler Nicholson of North Bay, Ont., finished fifth with 166.25 combined points.

McMorris broke his femur a year ago and had a titanium rod implanted in his leg. The 23-year-old won bronze in big air at the X Games in Aspen last month while Parrot won gold.

Parrot also has a World Cup gold in slopestyle this year, won last month in Switzerland.