Taylor Paris leads way as Canada beats Chile 36-15 for its 100th test win

LANGFORD, B.C. — Taylor Paris scored three tries as Canada collected its 100th test win by beating Chile 36-15 on Saturday in Americas Rugby Championship action.

Canada also got tries from Dan Moor and debutant George Barton. Gordon McRorie kicked seven points while Robbie Povey added four.

"This is definitely a performance we can build on for next week," Moor said. "We can keep on building on this and we're excited to face the USA next week."

After the Canadians fell behind early, Paris replied with two first-half tries on either side of a McRorie penalty.

Paris' first try came after Francisco Cruz had seen yellow with Canada swinging the ball wide from the resulting scrum for Paris to score in the corner.

After McRorie's penalty pushed the lead to 10-3, Paris had his second try of the night after collecting a loose ball off of a strange bounce to touch down for a 17-3 edge at the break.

Paris completed his hat trick in the 53rd minute as he powered over in the corner for a 22-3 lead before Chile grabbed its first try of the night in the 60th minute.

After a Phil Mack line break got Canada into the Chilean 22, Barton had a try on his debut as he pushed through the Chile line to increase the lead to 29-10 after Povey, also on his debut, kicked the conversion for his first test points.

Rodrigo Fernandez's try cut the lead to 29-15 before Canada, which again had a man advantage, had Moor charging over in the corner for his fourth test try.

"We got a win and a bonus point," Canada's coach Mark Anscombe said. "I thought some of the young guys performed well and that only bodes well for the future."

Anscombe gave eight players their full test debuts for Canada. In addition to Povey and Barton, Conor Keys, Ollie Nott, Guiseppe du Toit, Cole Keith, Matt Beukeboom and Reegan O'Gorman all won their first test caps.

"They did a really good job tonight," Moor said. "It's obviously a really big moment in their lives and they've worked really hard to get here. It's awesome to see."