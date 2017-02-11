WHL Roundup: Steenbergen hat trick leads Broncos past Rebels for 4th straight win

RED DEER, Alta. — Tyler Steenbergen scored a hat trick as the Swift Current Broncos got past the Red Deer Rebels 4-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win in Western Hockey League play.

Glenn Gawdin had the winner midway through the second period for Swift Current (29-17-8). Taz Burman made 26 saves.

Lane Zablocki replied on the power play for the Rebels (23-24-8). Lasse Petersen turned away 28-of-31 shots in 58:30.

The Broncos were scoreless on six power plays while Red Deer was 1 for 3.

---

BLADES 4 WARRIORS 2

SASKATOON — Kirby Dach struck twice as the Blades doubled up Moose Jaw.

Josh Paterson and Mason McCarty also had goals for Saskatoon (22-26-6).

Josh Brook and Thomas Foster scored for the Warriors (32-16-8).

---

WHEAT KINGS 2 SILVERTIPS 1

BRANDON, Man. — Tyler Coulter scored the winner on the power play as the Wheat Kings topped Everett.

Rylan Bettens had the other for Brandon (27-20-7).

Eetu Tuulola responded on the power play for the Silvertips (31-12-10).

---

TIGERS 7 HITMEN 2

CALGARY — Mark Rassell scored a hat trick as Medicine Hat routed the Hitmen for its third straight win.

Clayton Kirichenko, Matt Bradley, Zach Fischer and Jordan Henderson supplied the rest of the offence for the Tigers (39-16-1).

Tristen Nielsen and Jaydan Gordon gave Calgary (19-26-9) a two-goal advantage to start the game.

---

PATS 5 OIL KINGS 2

EDMONTON — Wyatt Sloboshan and Connor Hobbs had a goal and an assist apiece as Regina won its 10th straight by getting past the Oil Kings.

Nick Henry, Dawson Davidson and Filip Ahl rounded out the attack for the Pats (39-6-7).

Nicholas Bowman and Conner McDonald scored for Edmonton (18-33-4), which dropped its 16th in a row.

---

HURRICANES 4 RAIDERS 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Alec Baer struck twice as the Hurricanes doubled up Prince Albert to improve their point streak.

Matt Alfaro and Zak Zborosky also chipped in for Lethbridge (33-15-7), which improved to 13-0-2 in its last 15 games.

Tim Vanstone and Curtis Miske scored for the Raiders (37-17-4).

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 CHIEFS 4 (SO)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Joachim Blichfeld scored twice in the third period to force extra time before winning it in the shootout as the Winterhawks edged Spokane.

Henri Jokiharju had a goal and two assists while Cody Glass also chipped in for Portland (30-22-3).

Keanu Yamamoto, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Taylor Ross and Hudson Elynuik supplied the offence for the Chiefs (22-23-9).

---

ROCKETS 6 GIANTS 0

KELOWNA, B.C. — Nolan Foote had a hat trick and Brodan Salmond stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Rockets blanked Vancouver.

Leif Mattson had a pair of goals for Kelowna (31-20-4) and Erik Gardiner added the other.

Ryan Kubic stopped 50 shots for the Giants (18-33-5).

---

ROYALS 2 BLAZERS 1 (SO)

VICTORIA — Jack Walker and Tyler Soy scored in the shootout to lift the Royals over Kamloops.

Matthew Phillips scored in regulation for Victoria (31-21-4).

Ondrej Vala had a power-play goal for the Blazers (33-18-6).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 6 AMERICANS 2

KENT, Wash. — Keegan Kolesar had a goal and three assists as the Thunderbirds downed Tri-City.

Ryan Gropp, Alexander True, Sami Moilanen, Donovan Neuls and Ethan Bear rounded out the attack for Seattle (34-15-5), which improved its point streak to 10-0-1. Mathew Barzal added three helpers.

Jordan Topping and Parker Wotherspoon found the back of the net for the Americans (31-22-3).