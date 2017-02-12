AP source: Nuggets trade Nurkic to Trail Blazers for Plumlee

DENVER — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Denver Nuggets have traded big man Jusuf Nurkic to the Portland Trail Blazers for centre Mason Plumlee.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the trade has not been announced.

The Vertical first reported the deal. Denver also receives a second-round pick and cash, while the Blazers get a first-rounder.

Nurkic is averaging eight points this season. The 7-footer known as the "Bosnian Beast" became somewhat expendable with the emergence of Nikola Jokic.