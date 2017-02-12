B.C. Lions sign all-star receiver Bryan Burnham to two-year contract

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed all-star receiver Bryan Burnham to a two-year contract on Sunday.

Burnham, 26, was due to become a free agent on Tuesday.

"I have loved my time in Vancouver for the past three years and I'm very happy to be back," Burnham said in a statement. "The Lions gave me the opportunity to play the game I love so much and I'm excited about our team and the direction we're going."

The six foot two, 205 pounder had 79 receptions for 1,392 yards with three touchdowns in 2016, including at least one catch in all 18 regular season games. Burnham ranked fourth in the CFL in receiving yards and led the league in receptions of 30 yards or more with 15 and yards per catch average (17.6).

The New Jersey native has 120 catches for 1,928 yards and six touchdowns through 31 career games.