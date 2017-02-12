Golf Capsules

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Jordan Spieth kept it simple Sunday and won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the ninth PGA Tour title of his young career.

Spieth started with a six-shot lead and no one got closer than three all day. He putted for birdie on all but one hole and closed with a 2-under 70 for a four-shot victory over former U.S. Amateur champion Kelly Kraft, who shot 67.

U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson shot 68 to finish third.

The scenery was as spectacular as it gets on the Monterey Peninsula. The final round was on the dull side, and that was just fine with Spieth.

It was his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour since the Masters, where he lost a five-shot lead on the back nine at Augusta National. The 23-year-old Texan ran off 14 straight pars until a 30-foot birdie on the par-3 17th. That allowed for an easy walk up the 18th with a four-shot lead.

Spieth's only other birdie was on the par-5 second when he two-putted from 12 feet. He finished at 19-under 268.

Two-time Pebble Beach winner Brandt Snedeker, playing in the final group with Spieth, managed three birdies through six holes to get within four shots. But he narrowly missed birdie chances on the fifth and seventh holes, and he fell back with a bogey on the ninth. Snedeker closed with nine straight pars for a 70 to finish fourth.

ALLIANZ CHAMPIONSHIP

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Scott McCarron eagled the par-5 18th hole to win the Allianz Championship for his third PGA Champions Tour victory in his last 17 starts.

The 51-year-old McCarron hit a 6-iron shot from 178 yards to 8 feet to set up the eagle, his second of the day. He closed with a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Kenny Perry and Carlos Franco.

McCarron finished at 17-under 199 on The Old Course at Broken Sound. He opened with consecutive 66s to take a share of the lead into the final round.

The former UCLA player won the Principal Charity Classic in June in Iowa for his first senior title, and took the Dominion Charity Classic in November in Virginia. He won three times on the PGA Tour.

Franco shot a 65, and Perry had a 66, with each making birdie on 18.

MAYBANK CHAMPIONSHIP

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti closed birdie-eagle for a 9-under 63 and a one-stroke victory in the Maybank Championship.

Zanotti made a 15-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th to finish at 19-under 269 at Saujana Golf and Country Club. American David Lipsky was second after a 67.