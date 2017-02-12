Justin Holl scores twice as Marlies down Devils for fourth win in five games

TORONTO — Justin Holl had a pair of goals to lead the Toronto Marlies over the Albany Devils 6-2 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Byron Froese and Andreas Johnsson had a goal and an assist apiece for Toronto (24-21-4) with Travis Dermott and Frank Corrado also scoring. The Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate improved to 4-0-1 in their last five games.

Carter Camper and Reece Scarlett, on the power play, found the back of the net for the Devils (28-21-2), New Jersey's farm club.

Garret Sparks made 31 saves for the win in net as Ken Appleby turned away 25-of-31 shots in defeat.